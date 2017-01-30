Maruti Suzuki's NEXA outlets report sale of over 185,000 vehicles

Hyderabad: Over 185,000 vehicles have been sold by Maruti Suzuki NEXA outlets since its inception in July, 2015 by passenger vehicle major Maruti Suzuki on Monday reported.

"Since its launch, NEXA has received an overwhelming response from customers and has done extremely well in its objective of changing the way cars are sold in India," R.S. Kalsi, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India was quoted as saying in a statement.

"Through NEXA, we offer a unique car buying experience, built on pampering, innovation and technology. With all these initiatives, we are able to attract new categories of customers who were earlier not considering us. We have taken the challenge to create newer segments to fulfil the wishes of our customers," Kalsi said while inaugurating the 200th NEXA showroom here.

The passenger car major plans to expand the number of NEXA outlets to 250 by end of 2016-17.

"By March 2017, when NEXA completes 20 months of its launch, it expects to sell 200,000 units," the statement said.



With IANS Inputs