Maruti Swift top trims get AGS option starting at Rs 7.76 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India

The top-end petrol variant of the model with AGS is priced at Rs 7.76 lakh while the top-end diesel trim is tagged at Rs 8.76 lakh.

New Delhi: Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday introduced auto gear shift (AGS) option in top-end variants of its premium hatchback Swift.

The top-end petrol variant of the model with AGS is priced at Rs 7.76 lakh while the top-end diesel trim is tagged at Rs 8.76 lakh.

Swift attained sales milestone of one-lakh unit in June this year. Since its launch in 2005, cumulatively Swift has sold over 1.89 million units in India. Maruti's 20 millionth vehicle produced in India was also a Swift, the company said.

The all-new 2018 Maruti Swift was launched at the Auto Expo in Delhi this year. The new Swift is priced at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the base LXI variant.

The third-generation Maruti Swift, based on the 5th-generation HEARTECT platform, has a superior power to weight ratio with an improved acceleration performance.

New features such as Smart Play Infotainment with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto/ Mirror Link compatibility and voice recognition are popular with the tech-savvy young customers. In addition, customers have appreciated the newly added Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology to the brand.

The new Swift now comes equipped with dual airbags, ABS, EBD and Brake Assist and ISOFIX child seat restraints as standard across all the variants. In terms of equipment, the new Swift gets LED projector headlamps, 7-inch touch-screen SmartPlay infotainment system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirror Link support, automatic climate control system, reverse parking camera, engine start/stop button, parking sensors and much more.

