Maruti to recall 5,900 super carry vehicles over possible fuel filter defect

New Delhi: India's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Wednesday announced to recall 5,900 super carry vehicles over possible fuel filter defect.

“Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects. The Company will inspect a possible defect in fuel filter of 5900 Super Carry vehicles manufactured between 26 th April 2018 and 1st August 2018,” MSIL said in a statement.

This also include vehicles in which fuel filter has been replaced in field during this period.

Starting 26 th December 2018 owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers f or inspection and replacement of the faulty part free of cost, the company said.

Alternatively, customers of Super Carry can visit the company's website and fill in the chassis number ( MA3 followed by 14 digit alpha - numeric number) on the computer screen to check if their vehicle needs any attention.

The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also in the vehicle invoice / registration documents.