Maruti Vitara Brezza AMT launched in India at Rs 8.54 lakh

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) launched the Auto Gear Shift (AGS) or the Automatic Manual Transmission (AMT) version of its popular selling SUV Vitara Brezza on Wednesday.

The exterior and interior features have been given a makeover, enhancing the bold and sporty character of the country’s most popular SUV. The new alloy wheels, in glossy black finish, add sportiness to the SUV's muscular wheel arches. To complement the premium look, the front chrome grille and back door chrome garnish have been made standard across all variants. The urban compact SUV’s interiors have been refreshed with an all-black colour scheme and complementing accents.

The new Vitara Brezza comes loaded with new safety features comprising ISOFIX child restraint system, high speed warning alert, dual air bags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiters. These features have now been made standard across all variants. Vitara Brezza is already certified for offset and side impact crash tests since its launch.

Vitara Brezza with AGS will be offered in VDi, ZDi and ZDi+ variants.

Here are the prices of different Variants

VDi AGS: Rs 8,54,000

ZDi AGS: Rs 9,31,500

ZDi+ AGS: Rs 10,27,000

ZDi+ DUAL TONE AGS Rs 10,49,000

Vitara Brezza AMT will come in several colour combinations – Autumn Orange with Pearl Arctic White roof, Autumn Orange, Blazing Red with Midnight Black roof, Fiery Yellow with Pearl Arctic White roof, Pearl Arctic White, Granite Grey, Premium Silver, Blazing Red and Fiery Yellow.

Commenting on the launch, R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), MSIL said, "We have enhanced its allure to meet aspirations of our young customers. They now have the option of Auto Gear Shift, the acclaimed two-pedal technology, for enhanced convenience. AGS has been very well accepted by customers, and sales of AGS variants in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio have tripled in three years. By making this technology available on Vitara Brezza, together with a refreshed design, we expect India’s number one SUV to become even more attractive.”