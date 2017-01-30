Meet the Skoda Kodiaq Scout

Skoda has just taken the wraps off the latest version of its new flagship seven-seater, the Kodiaq. It’s suffixed with the Scout name, which should be an indication of what to expect. The Kodiaq Scout adds a few off-road centric updates to the standard model and includes added underbody protection at the front and rear.

Apart from the added undercarriage protection, the Kodiaq Scout can be identified by the tinted rear windscreen and rear side windows. Additionally, the variant features silver design highlights, including a silver surround for the radiator grille, silver roof rails and wing mirror covers, and silver side window trims. The underbody protection is finished in the same shade as well. The SUV also features Scout insignia on the front fenders and glovebox, while 19-inch alloy wheels come as standard.

The model gets all the engine options offered with the standard car, save for the base 125PS 1.4-litre petrol. So you get the 1.4-litre petrol (150PS) and the 2.0-litre petrol (180PS), along with the 2.0-litre diesel in two states of tune – 150PS and 190PS. All-wheel drive comes as standard, as does the rough road package.

The equipment list also includes front and rear park assist, off-road assist (adjusts the throttle response, diff locks and dampers for improved traction), along with Driving Mode Select (Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, Individual, Snow), which can be used to adapt the engine, automatic transmission, power steering and air conditioning.

Other features offered include a multi-function steering wheel, ten ambient colour options (LED), the Swing touchscreen infotainment system with eight speakers and Alcantara upholstery.

Source: CarDekho.com