Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster, GT R launched In India

While the classy convertible is priced at Rs 2.19 crore, the hardcore hardtop gets a price tag of Rs 2.23 crore

﻿
Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 14:08
Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster, GT R launched In India

Mercedes-Benz has expanded its AMG-powered product portfolio with the launch of the GT Roadster and the GT R. While the former will cost you Rs 2.19 crore, the latter is priced at Rs 2.23 crore (both prices, ex-showroom). They take the count of AMG-marked offerings in India to twelve and the ones launched in 2017 to five. Prior to these, the German automaker launched the GLS 63, G 63 and the GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe in the country.

Both the newbies belong to the AMG GT family and have a two-seater layout. However, they do differ from each other. The GT R gets a hardtop whereas the GT Roadster, as you might have guessed from its name, is a convertible. Let’s see what powers these beauties.

Mercedes-AMG GT R

It is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that produces 585PS of power and 700Nm of torque. Coupled to the engine is a 7-speed, dual-clutch transmission that transmits the power to the rear wheels only. These specs and an overall package which is 15kg lighter than the standard car are enough for the GT R to catapult to 100kmph from standstill in just 3.6 seconds. Claimed top speed: 318kmph.

Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster

The GT Roadster essentially features the same twin-turbo, 4.0-litre V8, but in a detuned state. It produces 476PS of power and 630Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by the same 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox and power is also sent to the rear wheels only. No points for guessing, the performance figures aren’t as outlandish as its hardcore, hardtop sibling. 0-100kmph is dealt in 4.0 seconds and the car tops out at 302kmph.

So then. If you had the money, which out of the two will you get? Or would you prefer putting your hard-earned money on something like a Lamborghini Huracan, Aston Martin Vantage, Ferrari California T or a Ferrari 488 GTB?

Source: CarDekho.com

TAGS

Mercedes GT RoadsterMercedes GT RMercedes GT Roadster priceMercedes GT R price

