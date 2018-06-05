हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mercedes-Benz 2441 SHD Automatic luxury coach launched

The Mercedes-Benz 2441 SHD Automatic luxury coach offers a high seating capacity of up to 59 pushback seats and 14 cubic meters of luggage space.

The Mercedez-Benz Super High Deck Super High Deck Automatic coach 2441 was launched in India on Tuesday by Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (DICV).

“Built with an aluminique body, it is the lightest vehicle in its class which contributes to fuel efficiency. With an active steerable tag axle, it features a low turning circle diameter to effortlessly navigate sharp turns and bends. It also has an advanced braking system and a strategically positioned fuel tank for added safety,”  Daimler said in a statement.

Daimler Buses India’s product portfolio comprises BharatBenz 9-tonne buses in the school, staff and tourist bus subsegments, Mercedes-Benz 15-meter multi-axle luxury coaches and bus chassis for the 9, 16 and  24-tonne segments. Bus

chassis for the 9 and 16-tonne segments are also exported to markets in Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and South East Asia.

Thomas Fricke, Managing Director Daimler Buses India said, “As the Indian bus market is evolving, we lead the shift with products that meet global standards of performance and safety. With superior technology, we aim to be the benchmark in terms of total cost of ownership, safety and comfort.”

