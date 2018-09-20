हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift launched in India – Price, specs and more

The new C-Class has about 6,500 parts changed over its pre-facelift version, with almost 50 percent changes from the initial C-Class range.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift launched in India – Price, specs and more

New Delhi: German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday launched the 2018 C-Class facelift in India.

The New C 220 d Prime is priced at Rs 40 lakh, C 220 d Progressive at Rs 44.25 Lakh and C 300 d AMG line has been priced at Rs 48.50 lakhs (ex-showroom, India).

The new C-Class has about 6,500 parts changed over its pre-facelift version, with almost 50 percent changes from the initial C-Class range.

Mercedes said that the new C-Class comes equipped with a new and powerful BS VI engine: the four-cylinder OM 654 diesel power train in the C 220 d and the C 300 d AMG Line. The new C 220 d will be available across all the Mercedes-Benz dealerships in the country and the C 300 d will be available in Q4, 2018.

The interiors of the C-Class have been significantly enhanced with a new 10.25 inch media display screen and new generation telematics, NGT 5.5 smartphone integration adding better appearance and connectivity in line. The AMG Line interior in the C 300d exudes a more visible and tangible sense of sportiness in this variant, while the expressive body styling of AMG lends the exterior of the C-Class a sporty, exclusive touch. The AMG Line interior in this variant will be available in Saddle Brown and Black upholstery options.

The 4 Cylinder 1950 cc Mercedes C 220d Progressive and Prime produces maximum power of 143 kW (194 hp) at 3800 rpm and Peak Torque of 400 Nm at 1600 – 2800 rpm. At the top acceleration speed, the car can reach 0-100 km/h in 7.9 seconds with top speed of 232 km/h.

The 1950 cc Mercedes C 300d AMG Line produces maximum power of 180 kW (245 hp) at 4200 rpm and Peak Torque of 500 Nm at 1600 – 2400 rpm. At the top acceleration speed, the car can reach 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds with top speed of 250 km/h.

 

Tags:
Mercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz 2018 C-Class faceliftMercedes-Benz C 220 d PrimeMercedes-Benz C 220 d ProgressiveMercedes-Benz C 300 d AMG

