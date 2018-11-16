हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mercedes-Benz CLS 300 d launched in India at starting price of Rs 84.70 lakh

The CLS 300 d can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.4 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz CLS 300 d launched in India at starting price of Rs 84.70 lakh

New Delhi: Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz on Firday expanded its CLS portfolio by launching the new CLS 300 d in India

The new Mercedes-Benz CLS will come at starting price of Rs 84.70 lakhs (ex-showroom, pan India)

The new BS VI diesel engine churns out 180 kW and a peak torque of 500 Nm at 1600-2400 rpm. The four-cylinder CLS 300 d can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.4 seconds.

The interiors of the new CLS have been significantly enhanced with a high-resolution 12.3-inch media display screen along with a digital cockpit with three selectable display styles – Classic, Sporty and Progressive – along with a new generation telematics, which includes the Audio 20 with NTG 5.5.

It boasts of 64 colours ambient lighting along with illuminated air vents. The vehicle also offers Smartphone Integration, which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The new CLS comes with stylish Multibeam LED headlamps with adaptive high beam assist, all new 18-inch alloys and an electric sliding sunroof with Pre-safe closing function.
 
The new CLS is offered with a wide range of exterior paint work including Graphite Grey,  Ruby Black and Designo Selenite Grey Magno.

