Mercedes-Benz crosses manufacturing milestone of 1 lakh cars

New Delhi: Mercedes-Benz on Monday announced that it celebrated a historic milestone of rolling-out of the 100,000th Mercedes-Benz for the Indian market an E-Class.

The car was rolled-out from the assembly line of Mercedes-Benz’s Chakan plant.

Mercedes-Benz was the first luxury automotive brand to enter the Indian market in 1994. The W 124 E-Class was the first luxury car which rolled out of the assembly plant in Pimpri, Pune. Mercedes later moved the facility to Chakan near Pune.

Mercedes shared the chronology of milestones achieved:

1995: First locally made E-Class rolls-out of assembly line

2008: Mercedes-Benz rolls-out its 20,000 cars in India

2010: Roll-out of 30,000 cars from the Chakan manufacturing facility

2014: 50,000th Mercedes-Benz rolls out of the assembly lines in Chakan

2018: 100,000th Mercedes-Benz rolls-out of the assembly line in Chakan

Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The roll out of the 100,000th Mercedes-Benz vehicle in India is a strong testimony of the impeccable customer trust and the unsurpassable brand equity Mercedes-Benz enjoys in this dynamic country. The journey that began 24 years ago, as we pioneered the luxury car segment in the country, has only gotten more fruitful and today we remain the most preferred luxury brand in the country. The milestone of rolling-out 100,000 cars is also the result of the absolute dedication of all past and present employees of Mercedes-Benz India, who remain our best brand ambassadors. This achievement also reiterates Mercedes-Benz’s India commitment and we strongly believe in the India story and it’s potential. We will further deepen our strong connect with the Indian customers and keep continuing to fascinate them with our products and customer service.”