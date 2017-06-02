close
Mercedes-Benz E220d launched at Rs 57.14 lakh

﻿
Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 - 13:20
German carmaker Mercedes-Benz has launched the third variant of the E-Class in India - the E 220 d - today. It is priced at Rs 57.14 lakh (ex-showroom Pune). It slots itself between the other two variants - the petrol-fed E 200 and the diesel-powered E 350 d. With the E 220 d, Mercedes-Benz also introduced its new 2.0-litre diesel engine which replaces the older 2.1-litre unit.

The new 4-cylinder motor is the first all-aluminium diesel engine by Mercedes-Benz. It is tuned to pump out 194PS of power and 400Nm of torque and comes paired to a 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic transmission that sends the power to the rear wheels. The setup is enough for the executive saloon to complete the 0-100kmph sprint in 7.8 seconds and hit a top speed of 240kmph.

While the strong engine in the E 220 d alone promises to make it the hot-seller in its segment, the new variant makes its case stronger still by offering a host of creature comforts as well. Like the E 200, the E 220 d will come with features like LED-powered headlamps, taillamps and daytime running lights (DRLs), rain-sensing windscreen wipers, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, reclining rear seats with comfort headrest, panoramic sunroof, self-park technology, 7 airbags, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support and a 12.3-inch high-resolution media display.

Also, service packages for the E 220 d start from Rs 76,600 for a span of two years. Let’s not forget that the E-Class is the only car in its segment with an extended wheelbase, which translates to a whole lot of space for the rear passengers. At this price, it lands itself right in the mix of the diesel-powered variants of the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, Volvo S90 and Jaguar XF. Mercedes-Benz says that the cost of ownership of its offering is the lowest in the class.

Source: CarDekho.com

TAGS

Mercedes-Benz E220dMercedes-Benz E220d launchMercedes-Benz E220d priceMercedes-Benz E220d featuresMercedes-Benz

