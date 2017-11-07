Mercedes Benz launches all-new AMG CLA 45, GLA 45 performance cars

New Delhi: Adding to their fast-growing collection of AMG performance cars in the country, Mercedes Benz on Tuesday brought in the AMG CLA 45 sedan and the AMG GLA 45 SUV. These now are the company's sixth and seventh AMG launches of the year here.



While the AMG CLA 45 gets new A-wing design and louvres in the outer air intakes along with the new front splitter, the GLA 45 4MATIC features a redesigned front apron and striking louvres in the three air intakes.



The CLA 45 also gets AMG radiator grille with twin louvre finished in silver chrome, LED High performance headlamps, AMG E-SELECT selector lever and master key with AMG emblem as standard equipment. The car is powered by AMG 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo engine producing 280 kW @6000 rpm and up to 475 Nm of torque between 2250-5000 rpm. It goes from zero to 100kmph in 4.2 seconds.



The GLA 45 also gets a 4-cylinder turbo engine producing 280 kW @ 6000 rpm and up to 475 Nm of torque between 2250-5000 rpm. It goes from zero to 100kmph in 4.4 seconds.



While the CLA 45 is priced at Rs 75.20 lakh onwards, the 'Aero Edition' - which includes several design additions like paint highlights, stripes and yellow decals - is priced at Rs 77.69 lakhs onwards.



The GLA 45 gets a price tag of Rs 77.85 lakh while the aero edition is priced Rs 80.67 lakh onwards.