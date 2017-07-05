close
Mercedes-Benz launches new GLA starting at Rs 30.65 lakh

The top of the line GLA 220 d 4MATIC comes with permanent all-wheel drive system.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 15:42
Mercedes-Benz launches new GLA starting at Rs 30.65 lakh

Mumbai: Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday further strengthened its SUV segment with the launch of its luxurious compact SUV, the new GLA.

The new GLA comes with an even more powerful appearance and host of new features.

The top of the line GLA 220 d 4MATIC comes with permanent all-wheel drive system. All the four variants of the GLA will be locally produced in the company's facility in Chakan, Pune.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLA is priced as following

GLA 200 d Style: Rs 30.65 lakh

GLA 200 Sport: Rs 32.20 lakh

GLA 200 d Sport: Rs 33.85 lakh

GLA 220 d 4 MATIC : Rs 36.75 lakh

The GLA 220 d 4MATIC features a 2,143 inline 4 engine with an output of 125 kW and a torque of 350 Nm capable of sprinting from 0-100 in a mere 7.7 seconds.

 

Mercedes-Benz India

