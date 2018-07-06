हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mercedes

Mercedes Benz registers its best half-yearly sales figures

Mercedes Benz attributes new launches and customer-centric measures as key reasons for the company consolidating its position at the top among luxury car makers.

Mercedes Benz registers its best half-yearly sales figures

New Delhi: Maintaining its numero uno position among luxury car makers in India, Mercedes Benz on Friday announced that the company had sold 8061 units between January and July of this year - the highest ever for it in the country.

The German auto company in a press release announced that its half-yearly sales had grown by 12.4% between January and July of this year as against figures from the same period last year. While the SUV portfolio of the company powered the growth at 15.9%, sedans too fared reasonably well in the half-yearly figures - at a growth of 15.2%. Here, the E-Class continues to be the benchmark while seven new products launched this year have further helped Mercedes to consolidate its position at the top.

According to Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, it is not just about launching new products but after-sales services that have continued to bolster sales. "Mercedes-Benz continues to retain the top customer billing in the luxury car segment, growing 12.4% in the first six months of 2018," he said. "We attribute this growth momentum to our customer-centric measures coupled with an unmatched product and customer service offensive.

In recent times, Mercedes has focussed on expanding its customer base to the young which too may have helped in notching up sales numbers. The launch of high-performance AMG models, according to company officials, also show that India is a serious market for Mercedes.

Tags:
MercedesMercedes BenzE ClassGLAGLC

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close