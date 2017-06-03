Mercedes Benz rolls E-Class 220 d: Check out the key features
The E 220 d variant will be powered by the new four cylinder diesel engine OM 654.
New Delhi: Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has launched the all new E-Class 220 d in India.
The Mercedes Benz E-Class 220 d sedan in India is priced at Rs 57.14 lakh (ex-showroom Pune). Mercedes-Benz India product portfolio comprise the locally produced Maybach S 500, S-Class, E-Class, CLA luxury sedans and the GLA, GLE and GLS luxury sports utility vehicles
Check out the key features of Mercedes Benz rolls E-Class 220 d
Exterior and Interior highlights
Interior
Ambient lighting: 64 colours and five dimming levels for the desired lighting mood
World first: Touch-sensitive touch controls on the steering wheel
Electric sunblind for rear windows
First: 37 degree recliner rear seats
Chauffeur Package with memory function: A first and standard feature across all variants
Exterior
LED headlamps and tail lamps, Panoramic Sunroof, 17 inch Light Alloy Wheels
Rear design highlights: Chrome trim, Rear bumper inserts black diffuser-look finish, Two fixed tailpipe trim elements integrated into bumper, Illumination Specific to E-Class, Single-piece design, Crystal look during illumination
Technical specifications
Infotainment system
COMAND online as standard
Touchpad: Intuitive operation by finger gesture
World first: Touch-sensitive touch controls on the steering wheel
Firsttime in the E-Class - A high-resolution and bright display with a next-generation 12.3-inch screen
Smartphone Integration Package compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Comfort and convenience
Panoramic sliding sunroof
THERMOTRONIC automatic climate control
Chauffeur Package with memory function: A first and standard feature across all variants
Safety and assistance systems
ESP
LED High Performance Headlamps
PRE-SAFE
Parking Pilot with Active Parking Assist PARKTRONIC and visual aids
Adaptive brake lights
Dual front airbags, Front side airbags, Curtain airbags, knee bag for driver (7 overall)