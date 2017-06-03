close
Mercedes Benz rolls E-Class 220 d: Check out the key features

The E 220 d variant will be powered by the new four cylinder diesel engine OM 654.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 10:32
Mercedes Benz rolls E-Class 220 d: Check out the key features

New Delhi: Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has launched the all new E-Class 220 d in India.

The Mercedes Benz E-Class 220 d sedan in India is priced at Rs 57.14 lakh (ex-showroom Pune). Mercedes-Benz India product portfolio comprise the locally produced Maybach S 500, S-Class, E-Class, CLA luxury sedans and the GLA, GLE and GLS luxury sports utility vehicles

Check out the key features of Mercedes Benz rolls E-Class 220 d

Exterior and Interior highlights

Interior

Ambient lighting: 64 colours and five dimming levels for the desired lighting mood

World first: Touch-sensitive touch controls on the steering wheel

Electric sunblind for rear windows

First: 37 degree recliner rear seats

Chauffeur Package with memory function: A first and standard feature across all variants

Exterior

LED headlamps and tail lamps, Panoramic Sunroof, 17 inch Light Alloy Wheels

Rear design highlights: Chrome trim, Rear bumper inserts black diffuser-look finish, Two fixed tailpipe trim elements integrated into bumper, Illumination Specific to E-Class, Single-piece design, Crystal look during illumination

Technical specifications

Infotainment system

COMAND online as standard

Touchpad: Intuitive operation by finger gesture

Touch-sensitive touch controls on the steering wheel

Firsttime in the E-Class - A high-resolution and bright display with a next-generation 12.3-inch screen

Smartphone Integration Package compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Comfort and convenience

Panoramic sliding sunroof

THERMOTRONIC automatic climate control

Chauffeur Package with memory function: A first and standard feature across all variants

Safety and assistance systems

ESP

LED High Performance Headlamps

PRE-SAFE

Parking Pilot with Active Parking Assist PARKTRONIC and visual aids

Adaptive brake lights

Dual front airbags, Front side airbags, Curtain airbags, knee bag for driver (7 overall)

 

