Mercedes Benz rolls E-Class 220 d: Check out the key features

New Delhi: Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has launched the all new E-Class 220 d in India.

The Mercedes Benz E-Class 220 d sedan in India is priced at Rs 57.14 lakh (ex-showroom Pune). Mercedes-Benz India product portfolio comprise the locally produced Maybach S 500, S-Class, E-Class, CLA luxury sedans and the GLA, GLE and GLS luxury sports utility vehicles

Check out the key features of Mercedes Benz rolls E-Class 220 d

Exterior and Interior highlights

Interior

Ambient lighting: 64 colours and five dimming levels for the desired lighting mood

World first: Touch-sensitive touch controls on the steering wheel

Electric sunblind for rear windows

First: 37 degree recliner rear seats

Chauffeur Package with memory function: A first and standard feature across all variants

Exterior

LED headlamps and tail lamps, Panoramic Sunroof, 17 inch Light Alloy Wheels

Rear design highlights: Chrome trim, Rear bumper inserts black diffuser-look finish, Two fixed tailpipe trim elements integrated into bumper, Illumination Specific to E-Class, Single-piece design, Crystal look during illumination

Technical specifications

Infotainment system

COMAND online as standard

Touchpad: Intuitive operation by finger gesture

Firsttime in the E-Class - A high-resolution and bright display with a next-generation 12.3-inch screen

Smartphone Integration Package compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Comfort and convenience

Panoramic sliding sunroof

THERMOTRONIC automatic climate control

Safety and assistance systems

ESP

LED High Performance Headlamps

PRE-SAFE

Parking Pilot with Active Parking Assist PARKTRONIC and visual aids

Adaptive brake lights

Dual front airbags, Front side airbags, Curtain airbags, knee bag for driver (7 overall)