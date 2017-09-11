close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Mercedes-Benz to offer electric option for every car by 2022

Speaking at the company`s investor day in Sindelfingen, Germany, Daimler said it will offer at least 50 electrified versions of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars in a hybrid and fully electric car variants.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 14:07
Mercedes-Benz to offer electric option for every car by 2022

Frankfurt: Daimler`s Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche on Monday said Mercedes-Benz will offer electric versions of all its models by 2022, converting its Smart city car brand to become fully electric.

Speaking at the company`s investor day in Sindelfingen, Germany, Daimler said it will offer at least 50 electrified versions of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars in a hybrid and fully electric car variants.

Because electric cars have a lower margin than electric cars, Daimler has set itself a more ambitious savings target. The company`s Fit for Leadership 4.0 plan targets savings of 4 billion euros ($4.8 billion), Daimler said.

TAGS

Mercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz electric versionsMercedes-Benz hybrid carMercedes-Benz passenger cars

From Zee News

SC asks IRP to take over Jaypee management; directs company to deposit Rs 2000 crore
Real Estate

SC asks IRP to take over Jaypee management; directs company...

SC asks Jaypee Infratech to deposit Rs 2000 crore
Companies

SC asks Jaypee Infratech to deposit Rs 2000 crore

New norms for solar projects bidding good for sector: ICRA
Companies

New norms for solar projects bidding good for sector: ICRA

Companies

ExxonMobil slashes LNG price to India in bad omen for produ...

Infosys acquires Brilliant Basics digital innovation, customer experience studio
Companies

Infosys acquires Brilliant Basics digital innovation, custo...

National Pension Scheme: Entry age limit raised to 65 years from the current 60
Personal Finance

National Pension Scheme: Entry age limit raised to 65 years...

Age limit to join NPS raised to 65 years: Regulator
Personal Finance

Age limit to join NPS raised to 65 years: Regulator

IIT Kanpur alumni Sanjeev Sinha appointed as advisor for Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train
Companies

IIT Kanpur alumni Sanjeev Sinha appointed as advisor for Ah...

August inflation seen at 5-month high on rising food costs
Economy

August inflation seen at 5-month high on rising food costs

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video