Mercedes

Mercedes drives in new AMG G 63 at Rs 2.19 crore

It can attain 100 km/h from standstill in 4.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 220 km/h.

Mercedes drives in new AMG G 63 at Rs 2.19 crore

New Delhi: German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz Friday launched a new version of its premium SUV AMG G 63 priced at Rs 2.19 crore (ex-showroom).

The model comes powered by a 4-litre V8 biturbo diesel engine that generates 585 hp of power.

It can attain 100 km/h from standstill in 4.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 220 km/h.

"The extreme rock-climbing abilities combined with sports car performance, class leading styling and a high-tech cabin makes the new Mercedes-AMG G 63 yet another legend in the making," Mercedes-Benz India Vice President, Sales and Marketing Michael Jopp told reporters here.

The company continues its product offensive and the new AMG G 63 is the tenth product it has launched for the Indian market in 2018, he added.

"We have an exciting line-up for the upcoming festive season and our product innovations will continue in the coming months," Jopp said.

