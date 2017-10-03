Mercedes launches Edition C priced at Rs 42.54 lakh

New Delhi: German luxury carmaker Mercedes- Benz on Tuesday expanded its C-class portfolio with the launch of Edition C sedan, with price starting at Rs 42.54 lakh (ex- showroom).

The C 200 Avantgarde Edition C is priced at Rs 42.54 lakh, C 220 d Avantgarde at Rs 43.54 lakh and C 250 d Avantgarde Edition C at Rs 46.87 lakh.

"The C-Class had been a spectacular success story in the Indian market and has sold over 27,500 units since its debut in India," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Roland Folger said in a statement.

The company is confident that the model would retain its top billing and discerning customers will find a lot of value in the product, he added.