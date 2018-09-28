हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes launches new E-Class all Terrain in India at Rs 75 lakh

The model, which is BS VI compliant, comes with a four-cylinder diesel engine that generates 194 hp of power.

New Delhi: German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz Friday launched the all-new version of E-Class All-Terrain in India, priced at Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model, which is BS VI compliant, comes with a four-cylinder diesel engine that generates 194 hp of power.

"Our strategy for the Indian market of launching more and more products from our global portfolio is very well received by our discerning customers," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Roland Folger said in a statement.

With this launch, the company now has an array of E-Class variants from its global portfolio available in India, he added.

The vehicle can achieve a top speed if 231 km/hr. Its rear seat backrest folds into a 40:20:40 split allowing 1,820 litres of storage.

Mercedes-BenzMercedes E-Class All-TerrainMercedes new E-ClassMercedes 2018 E-Class

