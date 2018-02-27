Mercedes launches new S-Class 350 d, India's first BS-VI vehicle

Pune: Luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz has launched the new S-Class 350 d – touted to be India’s first ‘BS VI compliant vehicle.

The Mercedes-Benz S 350 d is priced at Rs 1.33 Crore, while the petrol version S 450 is priced at Rs 1.37 Crore

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class features a raft of changes, both externally and internally. The new S-Class 350 d is fitted with a new inline-6 that delivers an output of 210 kW (286 hp). Mercedes said that the OM 656 motor is the first BS VI compliant diesel engine that is capable of running on BS IV fuel.

On the exterior, the car features radiator trim with three twin louvres and vertical bars in high-gloss black, new lower bumper with large, sporty air intakes and multibeam LED headlamps. It also has rear bumper with integral tailpipe trim elements for all engine variants and new LED tail lights with crystal-look tail lamp.

The new S-Class comes with an advanced panoramic sliding sunroof with an obstruction sensor. It is fitted with a new multi-function steering wheel with ergonomic touch control buttons. The car has electrically operated roller sunblind for the rear glass and side windows.

The new S-Class comes with Burmester surround sound system with 13 speakers, a 9-channel DSP amplifier and a total output of 590 W.

The new S-Class 350 d comes with new safety features using sophisticated radar-based technology, active distance assist distronic, active steering assist, active braking assist and blind spot assist.

"By launching the first ever 'Made in India, for India' BS VI car, we have set a benchmark among all car manufacturers to support the government in mitigating the rising pollution levels in the country," said Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.