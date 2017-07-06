Mercedes new GLA 2017: Key features you need to know
Here are the key features of the new Mercedes GLA 2017
Mumbai: Mercedes-Benz India has strengthened it SUV portfolio by launching a new variant of its volume grosser GLA Class at a price that's lower than up to 4 per cent from the pre-GST tag.
Price of the 2-litre petrol model of the new five-seater GLA Class d 200 begins from Rs 30.65 lakh and goes up to Rs 36.75 lakh for the 2.2 liter 4 Matic diesel variant.
The stylish new SUV, which leads Merc's NGC (new generation cars) segment, which includes the A, B and GLA and CLA Class models, comes with a dynamic design, powerful appearance and is available in three engine variants - GLA 200, GLA 200 d and GLA 220 d 4 Matic.
Pricing
The new Mercedes-Benz GLA is priced at:
· GLA 200 d Style: Rs 30.65 lakh
· GLA 200 Sport: Rs 32.20 lakh
· GLA 200 d Sport: Rs 33.85 lakh
· GLA 220 d 4 MATIC : Rs 36.75 lakh
Driving Dynamics
· 4MATIC drivetrain in the GLA 220 d 4MATIC
· 7G Dual Clutch Transmission
Exterior Elements
· LED High Performance headlamps with fiber optics
· Crystal look LED tail lights with innovative reflector technology
· Front end design with substantial radiator grille
· New 18 Inch Alloy Wheel Design
· All New Colour Option - Canyon Beige
Interior Elements
· Sail pattern trim in Sport variant; Black matrix-look trim in Style variant
· Central colour multifunction display - 11.4 cm screen diagonal
· Tube-look: Back plate with concentric rings and pointers in metallic silver and red needles with ECO display to encourage a fuel-efficient driving style
· Smartphone Integration package with Apple Carplay and Google Android Auto
· Ambient lighting in 12 different colours with 5 dimming levels
· The door sill panels in brushed stainless steel with their illuminated "Mercedes-Benz" lettering
Driver Assistance Systems and safety
· Various Driver Assistance Systems: Hill start assist, ESP, ASR, BAS are standard on the GLA 220 d 4MATIC.
· DSR – Downhill Speed Regulation – GLA 220d 4MATIC
· Attention Assist
· Dual front airbags, Front side airbags, Curtain airbags and driver kneebag (7 overall)
· Tyre pressure monitoring system