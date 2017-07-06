Mercedes new GLA 2017: Key features you need to know

Mumbai: Mercedes-Benz India has strengthened it SUV portfolio by launching a new variant of its volume grosser GLA Class at a price that's lower than up to 4 per cent from the pre-GST tag.

Price of the 2-litre petrol model of the new five-seater GLA Class d 200 begins from Rs 30.65 lakh and goes up to Rs 36.75 lakh for the 2.2 liter 4 Matic diesel variant.

The stylish new SUV, which leads Merc's NGC (new generation cars) segment, which includes the A, B and GLA and CLA Class models, comes with a dynamic design, powerful appearance and is available in three engine variants - GLA 200, GLA 200 d and GLA 220 d 4 Matic.

Here are the key features of the new Mercedes GLA 2017

Pricing

The new Mercedes-Benz GLA is priced at:

· GLA 200 d Style: Rs 30.65 lakh

· GLA 200 Sport: Rs 32.20 lakh

· GLA 200 d Sport: Rs 33.85 lakh

· GLA 220 d 4 MATIC : Rs 36.75 lakh

Driving Dynamics

· 4MATIC drivetrain in the GLA 220 d 4MATIC

· 7G Dual Clutch Transmission

Exterior Elements

· LED High Performance headlamps with fiber optics

· Crystal look LED tail lights with innovative reflector technology

· Front end design with substantial radiator grille

· New 18 Inch Alloy Wheel Design

· All New Colour Option - Canyon Beige

Interior Elements

· Sail pattern trim in Sport variant; Black matrix-look trim in Style variant

· Central colour multifunction display - 11.4 cm screen diagonal

· Tube-look: Back plate with concentric rings and pointers in metallic silver and red needles with ECO display to encourage a fuel-efficient driving style

· Smartphone Integration package with Apple Carplay and Google Android Auto

· Ambient lighting in 12 different colours with 5 dimming levels

· The door sill panels in brushed stainless steel with their illuminated "Mercedes-Benz" lettering

Driver Assistance Systems and safety

· Various Driver Assistance Systems: Hill start assist, ESP, ASR, BAS are standard on the GLA 220 d 4MATIC.

· DSR – Downhill Speed Regulation – GLA 220d 4MATIC

· Attention Assist

· Dual front airbags, Front side airbags, Curtain airbags and driver kneebag (7 overall)

· Tyre pressure monitoring system