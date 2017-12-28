Mercedes to launch Maybach S 650 at Indian Auto Expo 2018

New Delhi: Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the Maybach S 650 sedan at the 14th Edition of the Indian Auto Expo.

“The Mercedes-Maybach S 650 will offer the perfection of the S-Class with the exclusivity of the

Maybach and further accentuate the Maybach’s overwhelming demand in the Indian market,” a company statement said.

Mercedes will also unveil the all new E-Class at the Auto Expo 2018. The new E-Class all terrain comes with 4MATIC all-wheel drive, flared wheel arches and SUV radiator grille.

It has two-fin grille with a star integrated in the centre, distinctive front bumper, paneling in underride guard-look, electroplated in silver-chrome.

The E-Class All-Terrain made its global debut at the Paris Motor Show in 2016 and will have its India debut, later in 2018, Mercedes said.

Last year, Mercedes-Benz India sold 13,231 units to continue its leadership position for the second successive year. In January-September this year, it sold 11,869 units, a growth of 19.6 per cent from the year-ago period.

The company, which had 12 new launches this year, expects a similar number of product introductions in 2018.

"Mercedes-Benz's participation in the 14th Auto Expo is a reiteration of our commitment to our customers, to the market, and also a manifestation of our support to the government's vision of 'Make in India'," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Roland Folger said in a statement.

He further said, "We are confident of leading the market as the No. 1 luxury car maker in India and our Auto Expo 2018 display will firmly underline this fact."