Mercedes-Benz

The new C 300 Cabriolet comes with a host of external and internal enhancements.

Merecedes Benz launches C 300 Cabriolet in India at Rs 65.25 lakh

Pune/New Delhi: German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Monday announced another addition to its C-Class by launching the C 300 Cabriolet.

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet has been priced starting at Rs 65.25 lakh (ex-showroom, all India).

With the sporty two-door Cabriolet, Mercedes Benz India also introduced a completely new BS VI petrol engine. The M 264 four-cylinder motor churns out 190kW, which allows the C 300 to attain 100 km/h from standstill in just 6.2 seconds.

The new C 300 Cabriolet comes with a host of external and internal enhancements. The C-Class Cabriolet is efficient and aerodynamic with the roof open, as well as closed. It comes with innovative equipment such as the AIRCAP system that noticeably reduces the airflow in the interior.

The exterior design of the C-Class cabriolet is characterised by sporty bumper and diamond grille with the central Mercedes star. The new Cabriolet comes with Multibeam LED headlamps with pixel specific beam range and coverage control.

The interior of this model comes with all new superior open-pore walnut wood trim, new generation steering wheels with touch control buttons, media display screen with 10.25-inch screen size and new generation telematics, optional 64 colour ambient lighting. The vehicle also offers Smartphone Integration, which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The car comes with stylish 17-inch, 5-large spoke light-alloy wheels. The new C-Class Cabriolet introduces two new metallic paint finishes -- Mojave Silver and Selenite Grey and one special paint Designo Selenite Grey Magno.

