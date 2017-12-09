Modified Maruti Suzuki Baleno sold as second-hand Mercedes Benz A-Class

Raved for its rather striking good looks, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno hatchback has been one of the most popular cars from India's largest auto manufacturer since it was launched in 2015. At a time when the car itself has a waiting period, a used Baleno was modified to look like a Mercedes Benz A-Class and reportedly sold off in Kerala.

In what can only be termed as an automotive engineering feat for an illegal purpose, a bright red Baleno was modified to appear like Mercedes' A-Class which has an approximate ex-showroom base price of Rs 27.53 lakhs. While it is not known exactly how much the modified Baleno was sold for, it did get the signature Mercedes front grille, head lights, tail lights, alloys and logo - complete with AMG badging.

Quite funny ?? @kerala @Maruti_Corp #baleno without permission re-modified as @MercedesBenz whom ever who has done this going to be a great mechanical engineer pic.twitter.com/N9Mx4eHipp — Sainath P (@sainathparayath) December 8, 2017

While cops are looking into the case, many on Twitter are admiring the design work even if it was all for fraud.

(Photo of actual Mercedes Benz A-Class)

The actual Baleno has a starting price of Rs 5.24 lakhs and maxes out at Rs 8.55 lakhs (ex showroom).