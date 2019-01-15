Motoroyale Kinetic gives Rs 80,000 off as special introductory price on SWM Superdual 650 bike

New Delhi: Motoroyale by Kinetic, is offering motorcycle enthusiasts a huge introductory price for the SWM Superdual 650.

The price of the bike has been revised by Rs 80,000 to Rs 6.50 lakh (Ex showroom) from Rs 7.30 lakhs as announced earlier.This special offer is for the first 250 customers or until March 31.

The Superdual 650 was launched in October last year by Kinetic. The 600 cc engine bike comes with 54 BHP & 55 NM Torque.

The made in Italy bike has 19-inch front and 17 inch rear wheel with a dual-channel ABS, good ground clearance, brembo front and rear brakes with Switchable ABS, upside-down front forks with adjustable rebound and a rear monoshock with preloaded and rebound damping adjustment, engine protection bars, LED auxiliary lamps, skid plate and pannier mounting points.

“We have hence decided to appreciate and reward the first 250 customers by offering them an amazing introductory price which is 6.5 Lalj ex-showroom; making the price for the Superdual very attractive – especially because it comes fully loaded with accessories for which others are charging up to Rs One Lakhs . We are also hosting various training sessions and creating adventure tracks for our customers to be able to experience everything that this bike is capable of,” Ajinkya Firodia, MD, Motoroyale Kinetic Private Limited, said.