Motoroyale Kinetic launches 7 new superbikes in India

New Delhi: Motoroyale, Kinetic group’s venture of multi-brand superbikes, has launched seven new superbikes in India.

The Superbikes offered by the company include MV Agusta’s Brutale 800 RR, Limited Edition Norton Commando and Dominator, SWM SuperDual, FB Mondial HPS 300, Hyosung Aquila 650 Pro and GT 250 R.

“Motoroyale endeavors to be the one-stop shop for bike enthusiasts and will provide Supersports, Street Nakeds, Cruisers, Hipsters, Off Roaders, Tourers and many other motorcycle segments in India through world class showrooms in the 6 top cities in India in phase 1, the company said in a statement.

Motoroyale Kinetic price list

FB Mondial HPS 300: Rs 3,37,000

Hyosung GT 250 RC: Rs 3,38,600

Hyosung GV 650 ABS: Rs 5,55,213

SWM Superdual T Base: Rs 6,80,000

SWM Superdual T: Rs 7,30,000

MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR: Rs 18,99,000

Norton Commando Sport MK II: Rs 20,99,000/

Norton Dominator: Rs 23,70,000

The company said that MV Agusta’s Brutale 800 RR offers the best power to weight ratio in the market, with 140 BHP. The Limited Edition Norton Commando and Dominator are 961 cc, all British marquee classics. Motoroyale announced the 37 units limited edition Norton Commando and Dominator exclusively for India. The Mondial’s HPS 300 is a modern retro motorcycle while the Aquila 650 and the GT 250 offers cruisers and sports bikes.

The company has also announced three further global brand tie-ups – SWM , FB Mondial and Hyosung.

The company had announced its first brand association with MV Agusta, in May 2016, followed by an international joint venture with Norton, British motorcycle brand in November 2017. SWM and FB Mondial are both Italian heritage brands, while Hyosung is based out of South Korea and was first launched in India by the Kinetic group and has a base of 7000 customers. The Hyosung’s are built for comfort, speed, quality and a value for money proposition.