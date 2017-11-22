New 2018 Hyundai Santro spied testing in India

New Delhi: After releasing several models and facelift versions in India from its stable, Hyundai Motors may bring a new model –touted to be replacement for the Santro.

The all-new hatchback was caught testing on Indian roads recently for the first time. Media reports said that the new 2018 Hyundai Santro might make debut at the Indian Auto Expo in February next year.

Media reports say that the New 2018 Hyundai Santro is expected to have bigger dimensions. It is likely to be powered by an 800cc or a 1.0-litre petrol engine. The upcoming hatchback is also likely to feature an indigenously-built automated manual transmission (AMT).

The New 2018 Hyundai Santro will reportedly be pitted against Tata Tiago, Renault Kwid, Maruti Celerio and the Maruti Wagon R.

It is expected to fall betweeen Rs 4 lakh – Rs 5.50 lakh price bracket.

Hyundai discontinued the Santro back in 2015 with newer models like the Creta, Elite i20, Grand i10 and the Xcent taking over the Indian roads.

Hyundai's 2017 key launches included the Hyundai Tucson 4WD, new Verna, Grand i10 facelift and Xcent facelift. Hyundai also brought special editions of the Creta, Eon and the Elite i20 this year.