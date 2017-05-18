New BMW 330i Launched in India at starting price of Rs 42.4 lakh

New Delhi: Auto maker BMW Thursday launched two exclusive design schemes: BMW Sport Line and BMW M Sport Edition.

The BMW 330i Sport Line has been priced at Rs 42.4 lakh (ex-showroom price New Delhi) while BMW 330i M Sport Edition has been priced at Rs 44.9 lakh (ex-showroom price New Delhi).

The new BMW 330i is available in Alpine White as non-metallic color and Black Sapphire as metallic color. The exclusive Mediterranean Blue in metallic is available in Sport Line.

The range of fine upholstery combinations in Sport Line include Sensatec Black/Red highlight, Black and Sensatec Veneto Beige, Veneto Beige.

The M Sport features Leather Dakota Saddle Brown/Brown highlight with Bi-color instrument panel, Black, Leather 'Dakota' Veneto Beige/Oyster dark highlight, Veneto Beige/Black and Leather Dakota Black/contrast stitching Blue/Black.

The new BMW 330i with Sport Line sets clear visual accents. Its striking design features in high-gloss black reinforce its sporty look. The boldly designed kidney grille slats in high-gloss black produce an especially athletic effect for the front end. In the interior, contrasts between black and red express the typical BMW athleticism: sporting chromo scaling at console, red contrast stitching on the sport steering wheel and a basic decorative trim strip in high-gloss black with coral red accentuated strip. As a distinctive feature of the Sport Line, the vehicle key is designed in red decorative trim.

In the M Sport package, the passion for dynamism is clearly at the forefront. It is fitted with M aerodynamic package and 18-inch M star spoke alloy wheels along with M badging on the front wings that further emphasize its dynamic character. As an exclusive feature, the vehicle key is designed with M strip. The interior features an extremely sporty cockpit design with M leather steering wheel.