New compact sedan Tata Tigor: Everything you need to know

New Delhi: It is officially out that Tata Motors the Kite-5 compact sedan will go by the name Tigor.

The car company is aiming to be among the first three passenger car manufacturers by 2019.

Its hatchback sales are positive and the company is expected to bring out the AMT version of Tiago soon.Tata Motors also launched a new SUV Hexa in January.

Tata Tigor features:

Tatas are promoting the Tigor as a ‘styleback’as it has distinct rear compared to the other cars in the market.

The car's sloping roofline flowing into the stubby and taller boot that defines the Styleback design.

Engine:

Like Tata Tiago, the new Tata Tigor will come with a 1.2 L Revotron petrol engine and a 1.05L Revotorq diesel engine. While the petrol engine gives a peak power output at 83bhp and peak torque at 114Nm, the diesel engine will give maximum power of 69bhp and maximum torque of 140Nm.

Both, the petrol and diesel variants will have a five-speed manual transmission. The car is also expected to launch an AMT version later.

Dimensions:

Tata Tigor is expected to come with a wheelbase of 2450 mm and 3995 mm in length, 1647 mm in width and 1535 mm in height.

Competition:

Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire and Volkswagen Ameo in India appear to be the competition to Tata Tigor.

Price:

As per industry circles, the new Tata Tigor may cost around Rs 4.5 lakh (ex showroom, New Delhi) - Rs 5.5 lakh (ex showroom, New Delhi).