New Hyundai Verna receives over 20,000 bookings in 2 months

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Thursday said bookings for its mid-sized sedan Verna has crossed 20,000 units mark within two months of the launch.

The company has so far received more than 1.5 lakh enquiries, HMIL said in a statement.

"The Next Gen Verna has outperformed in India once again with more than 20,000 bookings and 1,50,000 enquiries in a short span of two months of its launch in India," HMIL Managing Director and CEO Y K Koo said.

The company claimed that in September and October the new Verna has also become the segment leader where it competes with the likes of Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

It has received a "record initial export order of 10,501 units from the Middle East market", HMIL added.