New Hyundai Verna: Unofficial bookings underway

Several dealers across the country are accepting bookings for as low as Rs 25,000.

﻿
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 14:26
New Hyundai Verna: Unofficial bookings underway

Based on how popular the Verna marque has been for Hyundai in India, it is safe to say that the all-new iteration of the C-segment sedan is one of the most anticipated cars of this year. We’ve spoken to many dealers across the country and several of them have started accepting bookings unofficially for as low as Rs 25,000. The dealers will also refund the money in case you decide to pull out of buying one.

Over the past few weeks, the South Korean car manufacturer has already given us a few teasers of the new Verna via its official website. From what we can gather from the teaser images and the models released in China, North America and Russia, the next-gen Hyundai Verna will borrow most of its design cues from its elder sibling, the Elantra. The dominating hexagonal grille accompanied by swept-back headlamps (with integrated daytime running lights) are bound to crack the design list. At the back, the wraparound taillamps look remarkably similar to that on the Elantra.

Hyundai Motor India has been quite competitive when it comes to pricing its offerings in India. The company is also known for stuffing its offerings with various creature comforts and in either case, the all-new Verna won’t be an exception. It is destined to take the game to its arch rivals - the Honda City and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz - and give them both a run for their money. We expect Hyundai to launch the third-gen Verna in India by the third week of August 2017.

Source: CarDekho.com

New Hyundai Verna, New Hyundai Verna bookings, next-gen Hyundai Verna, New Hyundai Verna launch, Elantra, Hyundai Motor India

