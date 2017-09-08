New Maruti Suzuki Dzire beats Alto as best selling car

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki Dzire has surpassed Alto as India's best selling car in August this year.

According to the latest data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, Maruti’s Dzire grabbed the top position in August with 30,934 units, surpassing the country's best selling Alto that sold 21,521 units during the same period.

Maruti Suzuki India maintained its leadership position in the domestic passenger vehicle (PV) market with seven of its models featuring in the top 10 selling brands last month.

The car market leader’s premium hatchback Baleno stood at third position with sale of 17,190 units.

Its compact SUV Vitara Brezza stood at fourth position with 14,396 units in August.

Rival Hyundai’s compact car Grand i10 stood at 7th position last month with 12,306 units.

Maruti's domestic sales stood at 1,52,000 units, up 26.7 percent from 1,19,931 units in August last year.

This was mainly driven by sales of compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire and Baleno which jumped by 62.4 percent to 74,012 units last month as against 45,579 units in the year-ago period.

Hyundai Motor India posted 9 percent increase in domestic sales at 47,103 units in August. It had sold 43,201 units in August 2016.

India's 10 Top Selling Cars In August 2017

1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (30,934 units)

2. Maruti Suzuki Alto (21,521 units)

3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (17,190 units)

4. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (14,396 units)

5. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (13,907 units)

6. Maruti Suzuki Swift (12,631 units)

7. Hyundai Grand i10 (12,306 units)

8. Hyundai i20 (11,832 units)

9. Hyundai Creta (10,158 units)

10. Maruti Suzuki Celerio (9,210 units)