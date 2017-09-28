close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

New Maruti Suzuki S-Cross unveiled

Since the vehicle was launched in August 2015, it has sold a total of over 53,000 units in the domestic market. It had exported around 4,600 units.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 17:31
New Maruti Suzuki S-Cross unveiled

Udaipur: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is looking to bolster its position in the premium crossover segment with the introduction of an upgraded version of S-Cross model, a senior company official said.

MSI and its suppliers have invested Rs 100 crore in development of the upgraded version of the S-Cross, which will now come with a single diesel engine option of 1.3 litre with smart hybrid technology.

While the company has already opened bookings for the new vehicle, the prices are expected to be announced in coming days.

"We do expect the new S-Cross to add volume to our flagship product of Nexa chain. The earlier version was selling around 2,000-2,500 units a month and with the new one, we expect to do more than that," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, R S Kalsi told PTI here.

Since the vehicle was launched in August 2015, it has sold a total of over 53,000 units in the domestic market. It had exported around 4,600 units.

"At that time, we had less number of Nexa outlets, but today we have 280 across India. This should also help in bringing us volume to the S-Cross," Kalsi said.

He added that the company has incorporated customer feedback in bringing in changes to the vehicle, which now has new chrome grille giving it a new "bold look".

With the smart hybrid technology, it has been able to bring down emissions, the company stated.

The new S-Cross is the third model from the stable of the company to feature the smart hybrid technology. Other new features include LED equipped rear combination lamps, wider tyres, touchscreen infotainment system with Android auto and Apple CarPlay, among others.

TAGS

Maruti Suzuki new S-crossMaruti Suzuki IndiaMaruti Suzuki S-CrossMaruti new S-cross priceMaruti new S-crossNexa chainMaruti Nexa outletsMaruti S-cross upgraded version

From Zee News

Huawei&#039;s Bengaluru R&amp;D centre now largest for the company
Companies

Huawei's Bengaluru R&D centre now largest for the...

BlackBerry shares up as software sales hit record
International Business

BlackBerry shares up as software sales hit record

Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai top targets for Income Tax Department tax base growth
Personal Finance

Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai top targets for Income Tax Depa...

Aramco listing reshapes Saudi Arabia&#039;s OPEC oil policy
International Business

Aramco listing reshapes Saudi Arabia's OPEC oil policy

Realty sector to have over 17 million workforce by 2025: Report
Real Estate

Realty sector to have over 17 million workforce by 2025: Re...

Sensex recovers 123 points, breaks 7-day falling streak
Markets

Sensex recovers 123 points, breaks 7-day falling streak

Kolkata features in top 100 global travel destinations
Real Estate

Kolkata features in top 100 global travel destinations

Toyota rolls out Etios Cross variant at Rs 6.64 lakh
Automobiles

Toyota rolls out Etios Cross variant at Rs 6.64 lakh

Spot exchange for gold will benefit trade: WGC
Bullion

Spot exchange for gold will benefit trade: WGC

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video