New Skoda Octavia facelift enters production

Czech automaker Skoda has commenced production of the facelifted Octavia at its main production facility in Mladá Boleslav. The facelifted version, which has been criticised globally for its quirky new headlamps, was revealed last year in October. While its European deliveries are about to begin, it will be launched later this year in India.

The Octavia is Skoda’s bestselling model, and recently in September 2016, the carmaker celebrated 20 years of the commencement of the series production of this nameplate. Since the production kick-started more than two decades ago, Skoda has retailed well over five million units of the Octavia worldwide.

Besides the Octavia’s chief production hub (Mladá Boleslav), it is also manufactured in China, India, Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan, and Algeria will join the league soon as it will manufacture the updated model. Since production of the facelifted model has started at Mladá Boleslav, this plant will soon start assisting the rest of the facilities, including India, for the production of the updated model.

Speaking of the Czech automaker’s Indian operations, Skoda recently launched the thoroughly updated Rapid in the country. It will soon add a limited run edition of the Octavia in coming days as it has been teasing the same on its social media platform. Also, the automaker will launch the much-awaited Kodiaq later this year, which will take on the likes of the Ford Endeavour and the Toyota Fortuner.

