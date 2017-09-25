close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Next Auto Expo to be held from February 9 next year; show extended by one day

The expo is scheduled from February 9-14, 2018 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, while the components show will be held at the Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from February 8-11, 2018

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 16:25
Next Auto Expo to be held from February 9 next year; show extended by one day

New Delhi: The next biennial automobile industry event --Auto Expo -- will be held in the second week of February next year, organisers said on Monday.

The expo is scheduled from February 9-14, 2018 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, while the components show will be held at the Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from February 8-11, 2018. 

According to the organisers, the "Auto Expo - The Motor Show 2018" will be extended by one more day due to the rising interest and increasing footfalls of the visitors.

The "Auto Expo - The Motor Show and Components Show", are jointly organised by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA).

The "Motor Show 2018" will be spread across 185,000 sq.m. with all automobile majors participating in 14 indoor exhibition halls. 

TAGS

auto expoautomobile industry eventAuto Expo - The Motor Show 2018India Expo MartSIAM

From Zee News

Gold price extends losses, settles at Rs 30,700 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price extends losses, settles at Rs 30,700 per 10 gram...

IOC board clears Rs 27,000 crore refinery of its unit CPCL
Companies

IOC board clears Rs 27,000 crore refinery of its unit CPCL

Mahindra launches TUV300 variant at Rs 9.66 lakh
Automobiles

Mahindra launches TUV300 variant at Rs 9.66 lakh

Tata Sons appoints Eruch N Kapadia as CFO
Companies

Tata Sons appoints Eruch N Kapadia as CFO

&#039;I&#039;m sorry for the mistakes&#039;: Uber CEO after London ban
International Business

'I'm sorry for the mistakes': Uber CEO after...

Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for new S-Cross
Automobiles

Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for new S-Cross

Sensex closes at 1-month low, drops 296 points; Nifty under 9,900-mark
Markets

Sensex closes at 1-month low, drops 296 points; Nifty under...

SBI launches chatbot to help customers in banking activities
Companies

SBI launches chatbot to help customers in banking activitie...

BHEL gets shareholders&#039; nod for bonus share, 79% dividend
Companies

BHEL gets shareholders' nod for bonus share, 79% divid...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video