Nissan 2017 Sunny launched in India; price starts at Rs 7.91 lakh

New Delhi: Nissan on Tuesday launched the New Sunny 2017 in India at a starting price of Rs 7.91 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The New Sunny will be available in dealerships across the country starting today.

The New Sunny 2017 offers two powertrain options: a powerful 1498cc, HR15 petrol engine coupled with the XTRONIC CVT, and a torquey 1461cc k9k dci diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The New Sunny diesel variant offers superior fuel efficiency of 22.71 per kilometer.

It has an enticing aftersale package with a 2- year/50,000 km warranty & free Road Side Assistance. All these enhancements will be available across the range of current Sunny variants in the Nissan India line-up.

The car comes equipped with an appealing interior and features like intelligent key, push button start, and enhanced safety options including anti-lock braking (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), and brake assist (BA) in all grades with dual front and side airbags.

The sedan now comes with ’Sandstone Brown’ exterior colour. Stylish chrome door handles enhance the car’s premium ambience.

Additionally, the interior now has the option of an all-black look with striking black fabric seats and new black interior panels.