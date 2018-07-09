हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nissan

Nissan admits to cheating on emission data in cars made in Japan
Reuters Photo

Japanese auto company Nissan on Monday admitted that it fudged data on emissions in its cars manufactured in Japan. While the number of cars which had falsified emission data was not specified, the admission comes as a major blow to the company which is facing a trust crisis.

Nissan has admitted to 'deviating from the prescribed testing environment' when it came to determining exhaust emissions and fuel economy.

The company has been in the center of a raging storm since it recalled close to 1.3 million vehicles in the domestic market here. Share prices had already fallen 4.56% to 1,003.5 yen when the company announced it would make a statement regarding the issue.

Several major international auto companies have been found guilty of fudging emission data with Volkswagen being the biggest of them all. 

