Nissan Motor India

Nissan announces festive offers, get cashback worth Rs 4 crore

Nissan said that the offer will be valid till 9th October.

Nissan announces festive offers, get cashback worth Rs 4 crore

New Delhi: As the festive season is round the corner, Nissan Motor India is all set to roll out a host of lucrative offers with cashback worth Rs 4 crore on both Nissan and Datsun cars.

Nissan said that the offer will be valid till 9th October. “In addition to assured cash back, customers can enjoy benefits like exchange bonus, an assured gold coin and insurance at the rate of Rs 1 on all Nissan models,” the company said in a statement.

Similarly, on the Datsun SUV, Nissan is offering exciting benefits of up to Rs 52,000 and exchange bonus up to Rs 15,000 on the GO, GO+ and redi-GO models.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Director Sales & Commercial, Nissan Motor said, “As we step into the month of festivities, we are delighted to announce these exciting offers for all our customers. Being a customer first company, we are committed to offering a memorable buying experience, thereby expanding the Nissan and Datsun families.”

