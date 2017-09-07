Nissan India offers benefits up to Rs 71,000 on new cars

Mumbai: Nissan India has announced a host of offers on Nissan and Datsun models for customers with effect from September 5.

Customers can enjoy benefits up to Rs 71,000 on Nissan models, which include free insurance, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate offer of Rs 6,000, a statement from Nissan said.

Similarly, there are benefits of up to Rs 39,000 on the Micra MC, and up to Rs 34,000 on Micra Active which include free insurance, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate offer of INR 4,000, it added.

Datsun is offering benefits of up to Rs 16,000 on GO+, up to Rs 14,500 on GO, and up to Rs 13,000 on redi-GO (800cc) which include free insurance and a corporate offer of Rs 2,000 on these Datsun models, the statement said.

Additionally, customers are assured one gold coin as a festive offer on every new Nissan and Datsun car purchase during this month and financing options are available at 7.99 per cent.

Nissan and Datsun are also giving customers the chance to win a free car if they book an order on or before September 19. Nine winners each for Nissan and Datsun stand a chance to win a car through this festive offer.

Datsun is also offering an additional discount of Rs 6,000 on the Datsun redi-GO for government employees under its 'Pillars of India' program, the statement said.