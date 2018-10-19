हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nissan

Nissan Kicks compact SUV unveiled in India: Launch date, expected price and more

The new Kicks offers a host of established design signatures and features.

Nissan Kicks compact SUV unveiled in India: Launch date, expected price and more

New Delhi: Nissan has unveiled the design of the compact SUV Kicks in India.

The new Nissan Kicks sports a unique wider and robust style underlined by a dynamic sonic plus line, wheel-oriented stance and a distinctive 3 dimensional presence. The body is designed and built with GRAPHENE (gravity-philic energy absorption) body structure, which has inherent capabilityto absorb impact energy making the new nissan kicks stronger, safer and durable on indian roads.

The new Kicks offers a host of established design signatures and features e.g. Floating Roof Design created by blacked out pillars with Stylish Roof Rail and Signature LED DRL, Shark Fin Antenna, Front Fog Lamps and Door Mounted ORVS with Indicators.

The bold V motion grille, a signature motif in Nissan’s design language adds to NEW KICKS’ distinctive presence. The uniquely designed headlamps and tail lights feature iconic boomerang-shaped LED signature lamps to add character.

The powerful, wheel-oriented stance is further enhanced by R17, 5 spoke machined-alloy wheels.

Thomas Kuehl, President, Nissan India Operations, said, “The new Nissan Kicks is a testimony of our commitment to India. With a progressive SUV design and advanced technology, it is bound to appeal the new age urban adventure seeker”.

Though there is no official confirmation about the launch date of the SUV, media reports said that the Kicks might be launched in early 2019. The car will be pitted against Hyundai Creta and Renault Captur. Reports said that Kicks is expected to be priced at Rs 10 lakh for the starting variant and Rs 14 lakh for the top end variant.

 

