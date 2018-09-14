हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nissan Sunny

Nissan launches Limited Edition Sunny in bid to woo customers

The new Sunny gets a black roof wrap, black wheel caps, body decals and rear spoilers. On the inside, there is a 6.2-inch touchscreen and many new safety features.

Nissan launches Limited Edition Sunny in bid to woo customers

New Delhi: Relegated to the far corners of the competition in the sedan category, the sales figures of the Sunny have not been much to write about. First launched in India in 2011, the car's generous space on the inside made it a favourite for many but since, it has lost its sheen. On Friday, Nissan launched a Limited Edition Sunny in a possible bid to woo back customers at a time when the sedan segment is ruled by the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the newly-launched Toyota Yaris.

The new Sunny gets a black roof wrap, black wheel caps, body decals and rear spoilers. It is available in two powertrains - 1.5-litre diesel and petrol engines. A CVT option is also on offer in the petrol variant. Dual Airbags, Speed-sensing Door Lock and Driver Seat Belt Reminder come as standard safety features across all variants. In addition, the Limited Edition Sunny also benefits from Nissan's Intelligent Mobility vision and gets features like geo-fencing, speed alert, curfew alert, nearby pit-stops and Locate My Car.

On the inside, there is now a 6.2-inch touchscreen with phone mirroring ability.

The Sunny may have had some very stiff competition from rivals but continued to be an attractive option because of the space it offers to passengers as well as the price point it is at. Starting at Rs 6.99 lakhs, the Limited Edition is available at Rs 8.48 lakh (all prices are ex showroom).

Nissan is also looking at launching a number of new cars in India and Kicks, its compact SUV, could well help the Japanese company reclaim lost glory.

