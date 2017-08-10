Nissan offers NissanConnect on Sunny, Terrano, Micra

Chennai: Getting into the connected car segment, Nissan Motor India Private Ltd on Thursday launched NissanConnect -- an integrated information and communication platform -- on three of its models and may offer it on other models later, said a top company official.

He said NissanConnect keeps connected the car owner`s family and also has several alert and other features.

"Initially we are offering this on our Sunny, Terrano and Micra models. May later offer it on our other models," Arun Malhotra, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, told media persons here.

The company also sells Datsun range of cars.

According to Malhotra, NissanConnect is a 360 degree connected car software application connecting the car with the customer`s family, Nissan network and NissanConnect community through the customer`s smartphone.

He said the feature is available free for three years from the date of purchase of select models of Sunny/Terrano/Micra.

"We haven`t decided on the pricing pattern post that period," Malhotra told IANS.

"The emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) is shifting gears in the automotive industry, leading it to most significant innovation phase and ushering in new opportunities," Krishnan Sundararajan, Managing Director, Renault Nissan Technology Business Centre India, said.

The NissanConnect application was developed by Renault Nissan Technology Business Centre.

The software application enables the new owner of Sunny/Terrano/Micra to locate the car, plan trips better with weather information, faster route guidance, better control of the car with voice alerts, speed alerts, movement of car outside the set boundary or time, sharing of car location and others.

Malhotra said the new feature does give Nissan Motor India a competitive edge but declined to share any numbers relating to sales targets.