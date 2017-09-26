close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Nissan rolls out redi-Go variant at Rs 3.69 lakh

The variant would be available from today at all Nissan and Datsun dealerships across the country, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 14:06
Nissan rolls out redi-Go variant at Rs 3.69 lakh

New Delhi: Nissan Motor India on Tuesday launched Datsun redi-Go Gold with one litre engine, a limited edition variant of hatchback redi-Go, priced at Rs 3.69 lakh (ex- showroom).

The variant would be available from today at all Nissan and Datsun dealerships across the country, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.

"Datsun will make the festive season even more special for our customers by bringing more power, style and convenience in the redi-GO Gold 1.0L limited edition," company's VP, Marketing and Datsun Business Unit, Jerome Saigot said.

The new variant offers an accessible price, peppy driving performance and a refreshing exterior which reinforce Datsun's commitment to offer stylish, high-value-for-money cars to customers, he added. 

TAGS

Nissan Motor IndiaDatsun redi-Go Goldredi-GoDatsun redi-Go Gold launch

From Zee News

Companies

Reliance Capital to setup standalone health insurance firm

Markets

ICICI Lombard to debut on bourses tomorrow

Nooyi, Kochhar, Shikha on Fortune most powerful biz women list
Companies

Nooyi, Kochhar, Shikha on Fortune most powerful biz women l...

Oil rises to 26-month high; Turkey threatens to cut Kurdistan oil pipeline
International Business

Oil rises to 26-month high; Turkey threatens to cut Kurdist...

Rupee hits 6-month low of 65.35 vs USD on growth worries
Markets

Rupee hits 6-month low of 65.35 vs USD on growth worries

Markets in bear grip: Here’s why Sensex and Nifty are falling
Markets

Markets in bear grip: Here’s why Sensex and Nifty are falli...

Chris Gayle picks up minority stake in Bengaluru-based FlippAR App
Companies

Chris Gayle picks up minority stake in Bengaluru-based Flip...

HC seeks reply of Vikram Bakshi on McDonald plea to enforce arbitral award
Companies

HC seeks reply of Vikram Bakshi on McDonald plea to enforce...

ADB trims India growth forecast to 7% for current year
Economy

ADB trims India growth forecast to 7% for current year

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video