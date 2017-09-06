close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Nissan unveils new electric car in bid to drive off competition

The second-generation Nissan Leaf has a potential range of 400 kilometres (250 miles) between charges, compared with 250 kilometres for its previous version.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 15:40
Nissan unveils new electric car in bid to drive off competition

Japanese giant Nissan Wednesday unveiled a new electric car with an extended range and semi-autonomous driving functions, as it seeks to battle off competitors in a sector it once pioneered.

The second-generation Nissan Leaf has a potential range of 400 kilometres (250 miles) between charges, compared with 250 kilometres for its previous version.

It also boasts semi-autonomous driving capabilities such as keeping the vehicle automatically in one lane on the motorway or parking without human intervention.

Hiroto Saikawa, president and chief executive officer of Nissan, said in a statement that the new vehicle "strengthens" the firm`s "leadership" in the electric car sector.

Nissan was an innovator in the sector seven years ago when it unveiled its first Leaf -- which has sold 280,000 units -- but has since had to contend with fierce competition from General Motors and Tesla among others.

Faced with tighter global environmental regulations, most carmakers are investing heavily in the electric car sector, sparking a ferocious race to create the next green vehicle.

The new car will be available next month in Japan, followed by the United States, Canada and Japan in January 2018.

The price tag in Japan will be 3.15 million yen (around $29,000).

 

TAGS

NissanNissan new electric carNissan LeafGeneral MotorsTesla Motors

From Zee News

Sensex falls 148 points; Nifty manages to hold above 9,900-mark
Markets

Sensex falls 148 points; Nifty manages to hold above 9,900-...

Gold price halts 3-day rise, settles at Rs 30,550 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price halts 3-day rise, settles at Rs 30,550 per 10 gr...

SEBI calls for new ways to manage foreign inflows
Markets

SEBI calls for new ways to manage foreign inflows

India&#039;s GDP growth to re-accelerate as GST impact fades: Morgan Stanley
Economy

India's GDP growth to re-accelerate as GST impact fade...

Deutsche Bank CEO calls on ECB to change course
International Business

Deutsche Bank CEO calls on ECB to change course

Will McDonald&#039;s 169 India outlets face closure today?
Companies

Will McDonald's 169 India outlets face closure today?

Sensex falls 158 points on intense selling
Markets

Sensex falls 158 points on intense selling

Amazon launches African-American movie subscription service
International Business

Amazon launches African-American movie subscription service

For the first time in years, Infosys delays Q2 results by two weeks to October 24
Companies

For the first time in years, Infosys delays Q2 results by t...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video