close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

No plans to launch electric vehicles in India: Toyota

Viswanathan said electric vehicle technology is very simple and so, it's not very difficult to introduce such models, and agreed with the view that TKM can launch EVs at short notice.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 15:06
No plans to launch electric vehicles in India: Toyota

Hyderabad: Toyota has no plans to launch an electric vehicle in India and would wait for the charging infrastructure to develop before taking a call on launching such models, according to a senior official of Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM).

"We have no plans to go electric," vice chairman and whole-time director of TKM, Shekar Viswanathan told PTI over buzz around EVs (electric vehicles) in the domestic auto industry with the government's aggressive push towards e-mobility.

TKM is a joint venture between the Japanese auto major and Kirloskar Group.

"Toyota (Motor Corporation) does have an electric vehicle (in its portfolio and launched in some overseas markets) but we (TKM) will wait for the charging infrastructure to come up in India before we ask Toyota Motor Corporation to give us (TKM) electric vehicle products," he said.

Viswanathan said electric vehicle technology is very simple and so, it's not very difficult to introduce such models, and agreed with the view that TKM can launch EVs at short notice.

"We (TKM) already have an electric vehicle in the hybrid, which is an electric vehicle...Except that if we take away the internal combustion engine, it will become an all electric vehicle," he added.

On his expectation of TKM sales in the current financial year, Viswanathan said, "I do think it will go down slightly (compared to the previous fiscal) given the fact that GST rates have gone up." 

TAGS

Toyota electric vehicleToyota electric vehicle IndiaToyota Motor CorporationGSTGST on carsGST cessGST rates

From Zee News

Gold prices drop by Rs 50 to Rs 30,800 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold prices drop by Rs 50 to Rs 30,800 per 10 grams

Suresh Prabhu meets Korean biz leaders to enhance cooperation
International Business

Suresh Prabhu meets Korean biz leaders to enhance cooperati...

Need to fight economic challenges on multiple fronts: CEA
Economy

Need to fight economic challenges on multiple fronts: CEA

Delighted to take on challenge of economy: Arvind Subramanian
Economy

Delighted to take on challenge of economy: Arvind Subramani...

Moody&#039;s downgrades UK&#039;s rating on Brexit and growth fears
International Business

Moody's downgrades UK's rating on Brexit and grow...

Weekly Review: Sensex tumble 350 points; Nifty drops below 10,000-level
Markets

Weekly Review: Sensex tumble 350 points; Nifty drops below...

Arvind Subramanian to get extension as CEA for one year: Finance Minister
Economy

Arvind Subramanian to get extension as CEA for one year: Fi...

Etihad Airways launches &#039;fly now pay later&#039; scheme
International Business

Etihad Airways launches 'fly now pay later' schem...

Globalisation is here to stay, we proved sceptics wrong: Manmohan Singh
Economy

Globalisation is here to stay, we proved sceptics wrong: Ma...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video