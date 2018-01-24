Now, BMWs to ferry VIPs and VVIPs to aircraft at Bengaluru airport

New Delhi/ Bengaluru: BMW India has partnered with Bengaluru International Airport (BIAL) offering all VVIP, VIP and CIP passengers a chauffeured ride from the aircraft to the terminal in BMW vehicles.

"Our alliance with Bangalore International Airport Limited is yet another step to bring the immersive BMW experience closer to our exclusive clientele. Our differentiated products, luxurious comfort and unparalleled quality will further enhance the travel experience of premium travellers whenever they are visiting the city," Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said.

As the fastest growing airport in the country, BLR Airport serves over 80,000 travellers each day.

Speaking about this new collaboration Javed Malik, Chief Operating Officer, Bangalore International Airport Limited said, "We chose BMW as our automotive partner to offer our premium guests an exclusive-on ground experience when they travel through the Bengaluru Airport. This partnership is based on synergies driven by a common vision for service delivery par excellence."

The range of BMW activities in India include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Mumbai, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and development of a dealer organisation across major metropolitan centres of the country.

BMW Plant Chennai locally produces the BMW 3 Series, the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 5 Series, the BMW 7 Series, the BMW X1, the BMW X3 and the BMW X5. BMW Plant

Chennai will start the local production of the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo in 2018.