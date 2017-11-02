Now customers can book all-new Ford EcoSport online on Amazon

New Delhi: Customers can now book the all-new Ford EcoSport SUV online. The bookings can be made exclusively on Amazon.in.

The online booking will enable first 123 customers to book the SUV starting November 5.

The all-new Ford EcoSport will be launched on November 09, 2017.

Customers will be able to book any variant or colour of their choice listed on Amazon by paying a booking amount of Rs 10,000.

The all-new Ford EcoSport will be equipped with an 1.5-liter petrol Ti-VCT engine that is smaller, lighter, stronger and more efficient than the previous generation and will deliver 123 PS of power.

Comprehensively redesigned with close to 1600 new parts, the SUV builds on the dynamic appeal of its predecessor, starting with a reshaped front, and a large upper trapezoidal grille and lower grille.

The vehicle comes with up to six airbags. It will also feature a bolder and distinct Ford signature grille and bigger projector headlamps and fog lamp bezel. The new instrument panel & SYNC 3 with a high-resolution 8-inch floating touch screen, supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto making it a great package and most anticipated launches of the year.

Speaking about the collaboration Rahul Gautam, vice president, Marketing, Ford India said, “We are proud to partner with a brand like Amazon which is as cult as the Ford EcoSport in the compact SUV segment.”