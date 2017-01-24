Okinawa launches electric scooter Ridge at Rs 43,702
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 09:56
New Delhi: Okinawa Autotech Pvt has launched a zero emission vehicles 'Ridge'.
The e-scooter clock speeds of 55+ km per hour.
With only a normal charging duration of 6-8 hours, Okinawa’s e-scooters can cover distances of almost 200 km. It offers dual charging systems while the normal mode takes anywhere between 6-8 hours.
Ridge is available in colour combinations of red, green-gold, red-white and white. It comes with alloy wheels, tubeless tyres and telescopic suspension .
The scooter has a loading capacity of 150 kg and under-the-seat storage.
Ridge e-scooter has been priced at Rs 43,702 (ex showroom, New Delhi).
First Published: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 09:36
-
No fake currency in circulation post demonetisation: Anil Bokil
-
Budget 2017: Govt may cut gold import duty, announce incentives for gems and jewellery
-
Vijay Mallya loan case: CBI arrests eight officials of Kingfisher Airlines and IDBI Bank
-
Honda City facelift likely to launch in India next month
-
Vijay Mallya’s UB Group office in Bengaluru raided by CBI
-
TRAILBLAZERS : Success journey of 'Xiaomi' by its founders | Part III
-
Aadhar card to be made mandatory for SIM cards
-
TRAILBLAZERS : Success journey of 'Xiaomi' by its founders | Part II
-
Coal scam: SC sets up SIT to investigate former CBI chief Ranjit Sinha
-
Expert outlook and suggestion on Indian Market, FII's post Budget