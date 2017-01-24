close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 09:56
Okinawa launches electric scooter Ridge at Rs 43,702

New Delhi: Okinawa Autotech Pvt has launched a zero emission vehicles 'Ridge'.

The e-scooter clock speeds of 55+ km per hour.

With only a normal charging duration of 6-8 hours, Okinawa’s e-scooters can cover distances of almost 200 km. It offers dual charging systems while the normal mode takes anywhere between 6-8 hours.

Ridge is available in colour combinations of red, green-gold, red-white and white. It comes with alloy wheels, tubeless tyres and telescopic suspension .

The scooter has a loading capacity of 150 kg and under-the-seat storage.

Ridge e-scooter has been priced at Rs 43,702 (ex showroom, New Delhi).

 

First Published: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 09:36
