Okinawa launches electric scooter Ridge at Rs 43,702

New Delhi: Okinawa Autotech Pvt has launched a zero emission vehicles 'Ridge'.

The e-scooter clock speeds of 55+ km per hour.

With only a normal charging duration of 6-8 hours, Okinawa’s e-scooters can cover distances of almost 200 km. It offers dual charging systems while the normal mode takes anywhere between 6-8 hours.

Ridge is available in colour combinations of red, green-gold, red-white and white. It comes with alloy wheels, tubeless tyres and telescopic suspension .

The scooter has a loading capacity of 150 kg and under-the-seat storage.

Ridge e-scooter has been priced at Rs 43,702 (ex showroom, New Delhi).