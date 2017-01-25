Ola introduces Senior Citizen Mobility Program; to offer 50% discounts

New Delhi: Taxi aggregator Ola, has announced Senior Citizens Mobility Program in Pune.

Senior Citizens who register for Ola’s Senior Citizen Mobility program will enjoy a discount of 50 percent on first 10 Ola cab rides every month.

This offer has been extended to Ola Autos as well, as part of which, registered senior citizens can avail a discount of flat 20 percent on all Ola Auto rides.

To avail discounts, Individuals above 60 years of age, are required to register. Once verified and confirmed (within 72 hours), Senior Citizens can start taking Ola rides at just half the price.

Senior citizens need to sign up for this program by filling up an online registration form along with submission of identity and age proof. The last date to register for this program is 31st January 2017.