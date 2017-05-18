close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Ola launches Progressive Web App

Cab aggregator Ola on Thursday announced the launch of its "Progressive Web App" (PWA), a lightweight mobile website that offers users, especially in smaller towns and cities, an app-like experience on simple smartphones.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 14:26
Ola launches Progressive Web App

Bengaluru: Cab aggregator Ola on Thursday announced the launch of its "Progressive Web App" (PWA), a lightweight mobile website that offers users, especially in smaller towns and cities, an app-like experience on simple smartphones.

The company claims that it requires a fraction of the data used by native apps.

Launched together with Google at the Google I/O developer conference in San Francisco today, PWA will enable the use of Ola platform across hundreds of cities in India and addresses a significant market opportunity of customers and driver partners, the company said in a release.

It said Ola becomes the first ride hailing app in APAC region to use PWA technology.

"As the first ride-hailing app in the APAC region that is using PWA technology, this represents an important development that will enable us to reach an ever greater number of customers and driver partners in rural India," Ola Co-Founder and CTO Ankit Bhati said.

PWA will overcome technological barriers to entry in key markets and make Ola the first ride-sharing platform in hundreds of cities across India, where there is limited connectivity and a prevailing use of low-end smartphones, the release added.

"..... It's exciting to see Ola create their PWA, which will ensure their users have an engaging experience from the very first moment," Google VP Product Management, Chrome Rahul Roy-chowdhury said.

 

TAGS

OLAProgressive Web AppPWAOla mobile websiteOla appOla new apps

From Zee News

Vinod Khanna's prayer meet: B-Towners arrive in large n...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Gold price rises by Rs 225 to Rs 28,985 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price rises by Rs 225 to Rs 28,985 per 10 grams

I-T dept disloses names of 5 defaulters in Delhi
Economy

I-T dept disloses names of 5 defaulters in Delhi

Tata Group seeks CCI nod for buying out DoCoMo&#039;s stake in TTSL
Companies

Tata Group seeks CCI nod for buying out DoCoMo's stake...

New BMW 330i Launched in India at starting price of Rs 42.4 lakh
Automobiles

New BMW 330i Launched in India at starting price of Rs 42.4...

7th Pay Commission for pensioners: All you need to know about the modified pension revision formula- First option
Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission for pensioners: All you need to know abo...

Axis Bank cuts home loan rates by 0.30% to 8.35%
Personal Finance

Axis Bank cuts home loan rates by 0.30% to 8.35%

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video